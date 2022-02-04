US says it's not done with sanctions on Myanmar junta, backers

WASHINGTON • The US will continue to impose sanctions on Myanmar's military and those who have helped the junta that seized power a year ago, said State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet.

The United States, along with Britain and Canada, this week imposed the latest round of sanctions on people and organisations connected with Myanmar, targeting judicial officials involved in prosecutions against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the coup on Feb 1 last year.

"And we're not done. There are those who are behind the coup or helped the coup... those who are working to undermine the democratic path inside Burma, and we'll continue to look closely at any individual or entity that is part of that," said Mr Chollet, using Myanmar's former name.

The coup triggered strikes and protests that led to about 1,500 civilians being killed in crackdowns and around 11,800 unlawfully held, United Nations human rights office figures show.

Myanmar's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, the military has rejected allegations of abuses, accused its international critics of ignoring abuses by its opponents and said it can withstand sanctions and international isolation.

Speaking in a virtual event hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Mr Chollet said the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on 65 individuals and sanctioned or placed export controls on 26 organisations "with close regime ties".

The sanctions announced on Monday included one Myanmar businessman targeted for helping the military procure arms and another for giving it financial support.

Mr Chollet said Washington was in regular contact with opponents of the military.

Mr Chollet has met officials in Singapore, among Myanmar's biggest sources of foreign investment in recent years, to discuss ways to limit the military's access to financial assets overseas.

REUTERS