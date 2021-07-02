US report on human trafficking set to place Malaysia in bottom tier

KUALA LUMPUR • The US Department of State is set to downgrade Malaysia to the lowest ranking in its closely watched annual report on human trafficking, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Malaysia is set to fall to Tier 3 in this year's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report after spending three years in Tier 2, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The US embassy in Kuala Lumpur declined to comment ahead of the report's release, which the State Department has scheduled for 1am this morning, Singapore time.

Reuters has contacted the State Department but could not reach a spokesman outside of regular US business hours. Malaysia's Home Ministry did not have an immediate comment.

The State Department ranks countries in Tier 3 for failing to comply with the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking or make significant efforts to comply. A Tier 3 ranking could possibly affect Malaysia's access to some American aid.

The 2020 TIP report said that while Malaysia was taking steps to eliminate trafficking, official complicity undermined anti-trafficking efforts. The number of labour trafficking investigations was also low compared with the scale of the problem, it said.

In the past year, the US Customs and Border Protection agency imposed import bans on three Malaysian companies over allegations of forced labour used in their operations. Labour rights activists have petitioned the agency to probe more Malaysian firms over labour concerns.

A senior police official in Malaysia told Reuters on Wednesday that forced labour in the country was not a widespread problem or "out of control".

REUTERS