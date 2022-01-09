US judge sets ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial for February

NEW YORK • A judge in the United States has said a former Goldman Sachs banker charged in the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal will be tried early next month, expressing confidence that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not upend the trial.

Chief Judge Margo Brodie of the federal court in Brooklyn on Friday delayed jury selection for Roger Ng by three weeks to Feb 7, with a trial beginning the following week. Jury selection had been set for Jan 18.

Ng, the former head of investment banking for Goldman Sachs Malaysia, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to violate an anti-bribery law and launder money.

His former employer had agreed in October 2020 to pay US$2.9 billion (S$3.9 billion) and have a Malaysian unit admit criminal wrongdoing to settle investigations by the US Department of Justice and others into the alleged looting of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prosecutors had sought to delay Ng's trial until late February, saying that Omicron could cause disruptions and prevent travel by government witnesses from Britain, Hong Kong and Singapore.

But the judge said trials are taking place in Brooklyn in New York state, and a short delay should suffice based on expectations of the court's epidemiologist.

"It will be a little easier for us to get a decent jury pool because, according to the epidemiologist the virus will peak in January, then I think we'll be on the down end of it," Judge Brodie said.

Lawyers for Ng had opposed delaying the trial, saying he was ready to proceed after spending more than three years away from his family since his arrest in November 2018 in Malaysia. Ng was extradited six months later.

"He's spent every one of the last 1,000 days getting ready for this trial, and that's what he's going to do until this trial is over," Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo told Judge Brodie, before accepting the three-week delay.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak launched 1MDB to promote the country's economic development. Goldman helped sell US$6.5 billion of bonds for 1MDB, and the authorities said its bankers paid more than US$1.6 billion in bribes for 1MDB's business.

REUTERS