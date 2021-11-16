US journalist detained in Myanmar has been released: Junta

YANGON • An American journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since his arrest in May has been released and deported, just days after being sentenced to 11 years in jail, officials said yesterday.

Danny Fenster, 37, was being taken to the capital Naypyitaw from Yangon, where he was jailed, and would be deported, a government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mr Fenster worked at local news outlet Frontier Myanmar for about a year before his arrest.

"We can confirm that he has been released and will be deported. Details will be released later," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

An official source at Naypyitaw airport, requesting anonymity, confirmed that Mr Fenster had departed, but did not reveal the flight's destination.

Mr Fenster, who spent 176 days in detention, was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week for encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law.

He was due to go on trial today on charges of terrorism and sedition, which could have seen him jailed for life.

"It's wonderful news for all of his friends and family," his colleague at Frontier Myanmar Andrew Nachemson said.

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw this month, handing the junta some rare publicity.

Mr Fenster is believed to have contracted Covid-19 in detention, family members said in August.

"This is fantastic news for Danny and his family," International Crisis Group's Myanmar senior adviser Richard Horsey said. "It is also important at this moment to remember the many Myanmar journalists who have been unjustly detained, who must also be released."

