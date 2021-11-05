US journalist detained in Myanmar faces third charge, says his lawyer

YANGON • An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer said yesterday.

Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country.

He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts.

At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told Agence France-Presse.

The charge carries a maximum of five years in jail and the trial is expected to begin today, the lawyer added.

"We do not know the exact reason for adding (the) immigration charge," he said, adding that Fenster's visa was still valid when he was detained.

The new charge comes a day after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated military regime some rare publicity.

Mr Richardson is in the country on a "private humanitarian mission", his organisation said in a statement that announced the trip but did not mention whether he would seek Fenster's release.

Fenster, 37, "is in good health physically but he's upset because of increased charges", Mr Than Zaw Aung said.

It is believed that he contracted Covid-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a Feb 1 coup and ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling Internet access and revoking the licences of local media outlets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE