US 'fully committed' to Indo-Pacific despite trade war

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is confident that US trade in the Indo-Pacific region will continue to grow despite the ongoing trade war with China.

"As we gather again in future years, our numbers will only get bigger," Mr Ross said at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit and Asean Summit.

The Trump administration is "extremely engaged and fully committed to the region", he said, adding that the US remained the largest source of foreign direct investment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific is a geopolitical area spanning the Indian and Pacific oceans, comprising almost four billion people or about half the global population.

"The Indo-Pacific Business Forum is a key piece of this government-wide push, emphasising our role as the preferred commercial partner in the region," Mr Ross said in a statement.

He said US investment in the region was US$866 billion (S$1.18 trillion) as at the end of last year, adding that this was far higher than that of China, which stood at US$504 billion as of 2017, of which US$381 billion went to Hong Kong.

Overall trade between the US and the Indo-Pacific grew almost 6 per cent last year to US$2 trillion, surpassing US trade with Europe at US$1.5 trillion, and with South and Central America at US$1.2 trillion.

Accompanied by 40 executives from leading US firms, Mr Ross is leading an economic mission to Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

His keynote speech presented a more upbeat outlook than an opinion piece he wrote that was published in The Straits Times last Saturday.

In the op-ed, he called for a renewed partnership with the region but one where trade barriers were removed to fix "the significant trade imbalance" - US$1.23 trillion in imports for the US, but only US$720 billion in exports. He also called China's trade policies "unfair" with "decades of predatory behaviour".

Mr Ross also addressed concerns over a recent US decision to suspend trade benefits to Thailand in April next year, saying "it has been blown out of proportion" and that it is "not a big deal".

The tariff exemption on US$1.3 billion worth of Thai exports, which Bangkok has enjoyed since 1976, is expected to end because of workers' rights issues.

"There is still time to renegotiate the underlying issues of workers' rights," he said.

Mr Ross is the most senior US official attending the meetings in Thailand.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not turn up, in what was widely perceived as a snub by Washington. It led to downgraded Asean representation at the Asean-US Summit yesterday, with only the heads of state from Thailand, Vietnam and Laos present.