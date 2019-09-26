US embassy issues security alert warning of attacks in Naypyidaw, Yangon and Mandalay in Myanmar

NAYPYIDAW - The US Embassy in Myanmar has issued a security alert warning of potential attacks in the capital Naypyidaw, Yangon and Mandalay in the coming days, with a specific threat anticipated on Thursday (Sept 26).

The embassy said the attacks could take place in Nyapyidaw on Sept 26, Oct 16, and Oct 26. The capital, as well as Yangon and Mandalay, were also under the threat of attack in coming months as well.

In the security alert, the embassy advised US citizens to review their personal security plans and increase their security awareness, especially while interacting with security forces and at government facilities.

It also advised them to monitor local media for updates and notify friends and family of their safety.