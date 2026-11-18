BANGKOK - South-east Asia’s emergence as a major beneficiary of the global artificial intelligence race has seen it draw billions of dollars in pledged investment from American and Chinese technology giants hungry for land, electricity, and a foothold in the region’s fast-growing digital markets.

Part of the region’s appeal has been a professed geopolitical neutrality in terms of being eager to do business with both Washington and Beijing, and a potential meeting place for cutting-edge American computing prowess and voracious Chinese demand.