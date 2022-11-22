US, China defence chiefs meet in Cambodia to dial back tensions since Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

SIEM REAP, Cambodia – US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday, as the two sides move to keep tensions in check.

The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defence ministers in Siem Reap is the first between Mr Austin and Mr Wei since June, before US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, infuriating Beijing.

But China and the United States have since moved to lower the temperature with meetings between top officials.

On Nov 14, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since they each became president.

That was followed by a meeting between Mr Xi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris during an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.

Ms Harris reinforced Mr Biden’s message that “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries”, a White House official said.

Chinese state media quoted Mr Xi as telling Ms Harris that his meeting with Mr Biden was “strategic and constructive, and has important guiding significance for China-US relations in the next stage”.

While the US and China have not resolved deep differences over Taiwan, human rights, US restrictions on tech exports or other issues, they have sought to at least restore rudimentary links that would keep accidents or disagreements from spinning out of control.

The US has watched with growing concern, as China has built up its military into one of the world’s most powerful fighting forces. Last week, the US publicly acknowledged for the first time that China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to strike the continental US from much closer to its own shores. AFP, BLOOMBERG