US blocks imports of palm oil from Malaysian producer Sime Darby

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - The United States has banned imports of palm oil from Malaysian producer Sime Darby Plantation over allegations of forced labour in the production process, the US Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The agency said it has issued a "withhold release order", which will allow it to detain shipments based on suspicion of forced labour involvement under longstanding US laws aimed at combating human trafficking, child labour and other human rights abuses.

"The issuance of a withhold release order against Sime Darby Plantation palm oil is based on information that reasonably indicates the presence of all 11 of the International Labour Organisation's forced labour indicators in Sime Darby Plantation's production process," the agency said in a statement.

US Customs had previously imposed sanctions against two other Malaysian companies, glove maker Top Glove and palm oil producer FGV Holdings, also on allegations of forced labour. Both companies have denied the allegations, Malaysiakini news site reported.