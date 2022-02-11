Indonesia to buy US, French warplanes as Paris boosts Asia alliances

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Indonesia on Thursday (Feb 10) ordered 42 Rafale fighter jets from France and may acquire two French submarines, while the United States approved Jakarta’s potential US$14 billion (S$18.8 billion) purchase of 36 F-15s in the face of growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

Indonesia’s first order for French warplanes comes as Jakarta replaces an ageing fleet – consisting mainly of American F-16s and Russian Sukhois – as concerns grow about rising US-China tensions in Asia.

The Rafale agreement was announced as Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto met his French counterpart Florence Parly in Jakarta.

Subianto confirmed a deal had been struck for the purchase of the jets, with a contract signed Thursday relating to the first six.

France’s defence ministry said the contract for the 42 aircraft and their weapons was worth US$8.1 billion.

Spokesman Herve Grandjean said the two countries also signed a letter of intent for research and development with a view to Indonesia ordering two Scorpene submarines.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said it had approved the potential F-15s sale along with other assorted military equipment for an estimated US$14 billion.

The proposed sale will improve “the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” said a statement, adding that it “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

It did not mention China, whose rise Washington is seeking to counter in the region, and gave no indication when the sale could be concluded.

The Rafale deal is the latest sign of warming ties between Jakarta and Paris, as France rethinks its alliances in the region following the collapse in September of a multibillion-dollar Australian submarine deal.

Paris was left furious by the debacle, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defence pact with the United States and Britain.

Australia is now obtaining nuclear-powered submarines as part of the new defence alliance, named Aukus, which brings together Canberra, Washington and London to counter a rising China.