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An LED display welcoming US service personnel from the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which is docked at Laem Chabang Port for a rest stop in Thailand.

LAEM CHABANG – Thousands of US sailors aboard an aircraft carrier departed from Thailand on Sept 6, AFP journalists said, concluding its first port call following reports of deteriorating living conditions on board after nine months at sea.

The 5,000-strong crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln docked just north of the resort town of Pattaya, near Bangkok, on Sept 2 for five days of rest and recreation after a lengthy Middle East deployment.

Amid Thailand’s tourism low season, their arrival raised hopes for businesses in Pattaya, a city known for its beaches and nightlife – as well as its seedy reputation as a hub for sex tourism.

The Lincoln departed from the port of Laem Chabang, a half-hour drive from Pattaya, at around 11am, AFP journalists saw.

Security was stepped up in Pattaya during the visit, with authorities cracking down on sex workers ahead of the sailors’ arrival – although the mayor denied it was linked.

‘Everything went fine’

Despite concerns about possible trouble, local police said on Sept 6 that the port call ended largely without incident.

“Everything went fine,” Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo told AFP.

“There were no arrests or arguments except on the first day when Americans had an argument among themselves,” he said.

The US Navy sent two sailors back to the Lincoln after a drunken altercation in the early hours of Sept 4 near Pattaya’s nightlife hotspot Walking Street, the police chief said earlier.

He had described the “small scuffle” as “trivial” and said local residents only called police to prevent the dispute from escalating.

In August, US Democratic lawmakers called for an investigation into conditions on the Lincoln following reports of food shortages, broken plumbing and mental health crises.

President Donald Trump dismissed the concerns, which have fuelled criticism of his dragging war on Iran, although the Lincoln was replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington.

The enlisted Americans were estimated to have spent up to 100 million baht (S$3.8 million) during their visit, Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches said on Sept 6.

In addition, the city benefitted from “selling other supplies such as toothpaste to the ship worth millions of baht (tens of thousands of dollars)”, Poramase told AFP.

Media reports said sailors on the Lincoln had gone without basic toiletries, including toothpaste, deodorant and soap, at points during their deployment.

Many of the sailors and Marines spent their time on Thailand’s coast shopping and visiting tourism sites, Poramase said.

“It shows that they are missing their families and want to buy some souvenirs for them,” he said. AFP