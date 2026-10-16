Uprooted by war, displaced Cambodians build new life in Waiting Village

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Sun Samnoeun, who lost her house and land in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, with her husband and children at their temporary home set up by the Cambodian government for those displaced.

BANTEAY MEANCHEY, Cambodia – Over a year ago, Sun Samnoeun, 32, had built a new semi-detached house on land nearly the size of two Olympic-sized pools which she bought with $58,000 of life savings scrimped and saved by her and her husband.

The future looked rosy for the Cambodian couple and their two children, aged five and six .