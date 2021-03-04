Uproar over Malaysian deputy minister's trip amid pandemic

A Malaysian deputy minister is facing calls for his resignation following the revelation that he is on a 55-day leave period to be with his family in New Zealand, starting at the end of December.

The incident is seen as yet another example of double standards involving politicians from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Deputy Federal Territories (FT) Minister Edmund Santhara Kumar's absence is being criticised at a time when front-liners are generally banned from taking leave amid the coronavirus crisis.

"An MP who abandons his parliamentary constituency when the people are suffering from disasters such as fire, floods and the Covid-19 pandemic should immediately quit his position," opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lawmaker P. Prabakaran said.

He added that the deputy minister should return his salary and allowances paid to him since leaving the country.

Mr Kumar was among 11 lawmakers who deserted PKR to join Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in February last year, toppling the then ruling Pakatan Harapan government.

The deputy minister has called himself a "responsible father", saying in a statement that the Prime Minister had approved his leave in order for him to be with his wife, who he said has health problems, and see his children who are studying in New Zealand.

"The reason I left the country is to visit my children in New Zealand, in particular, my child who is pursuing law studies. As a responsible father, I also need to see my nine-year-old child after almost a year of not meeting.

"In addition, I must visit my wife who is suffering from health problems. I was also unable to attend a ceremony for my nine-year-old to receive holy communion because I was always busy with my duties as a deputy minister and an MP," he said in a statement on his Facebook page on Monday .

Instead of gaining sympathy, he has been mocked on social media, with memes and posts questioning his actions when ordinary Malaysians are not allowed to travel to another state due to an ongoing partial lockdown.

"Are regular folk who are not allowed to cross district and state borders to visit their families regarded as irresponsible parents? They are not asking to travel overseas," Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also said he felt sorry for the front-liners who have not had their leave approved during the pandemic.

"Is the deputy FT minister's post no longer important? The double standards in this country are becoming more apparent."

His post was liked 5,900 times, with many comments stating that Mr Kumar's case was one of double standards.

One comment by Facebook user Sukmawati Suliman said: "Because of the double standards practised by the PN government, the public can't cross state borders but ministers can leave the country."

Mr Kumar did not say when he would return to Malaysia but a document shared on social media purportedly showed that he was approved to go on leave from Dec 28 to March 20.

The incident follows cases that had incensed the public, such as light sentences imposed on PN lawmakers for breaking health protocols, compared to members of the public who were given hefty fines and jail terms for similar offences.