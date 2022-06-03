Up to $31,300 fine, six years' jail for exporting fresh chicken

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) will ensure no chicken exports leave the country, in line with the nation's decision to ban poultry exports from June 1 in order to stabilise domestic supply and prices.

The ministry, in a statement on Wednesday reported by national news agency Bernama, said the ban will be enforced by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis), which oversees the import and export of live animals and animal products, among others.

The ministry said permits covering the export of live chicken, whole chicken carcasses, cut chicken parts and chicken-based food products will no longer be issued while the ban is in place.

"All permit approvals to export the commodity from June 1, 2022, are cancelled and blocked. Physical control at all exit gates has been implemented by Maqis enforcement officers and any attempt to export the commodity is not allowed," the statement read.

Mafi said those found guilty of violating the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 could be fined up to RM100,000 (S$31,300) and/or jailed for not more than six years. For subsequent offences, offenders could be fined up to RM150,000, or receive a seven-year jail sentence.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced on May 23 that the country will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK