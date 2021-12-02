Unvaxed people to pay for tests to return to workplace

MANILA • Millions of Filipinos face having to pay for their own Covid-19 tests as a new rule mandating vaccines in workplaces comes into force, even as essential workers in some parts of the country struggle to access shots.

As of yesterday, businesses required employees entering offices and factories to be inoculated against the virus.

The rule is being enacted despite the South-east Asian nation having one of the lowest vaccination rates among major economies, with just 41 per cent of the population inoculated.

While the government acknowledges many people have not been able to access vaccines due to logistical and supply delays, it is making even those who have not been able to get a shot undergo regular PCR or antigen screenings at their own expense to be able to go to work.

Restaurants and government agencies will also be allowed to refuse entry or deny service to individuals who remain partly or wholly unvaccinated, with the measures part of a wider push by the government to boost the overall vaccination rate.

The authorities have not specified how often workers will need to get tested to access workplaces, but antigen tests typically cost around 2,000 Philippine pesos (S$54.17), while PCR tests can cost as much as 3,000 to 5,000 pesos.

The gross monthly minimum wage in the Philippines was the equivalent of US$10 (S$13.63) in 2019, according to the International Labour Organisation.

Covid-19 vaccines are widely available in Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of the Philippines' economic output.

Outside the capital region, however, widespread logistics challenges, from storage to transportation to distribution, hamper people's ability to get inoculated.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello told Bloomberg News the "ideal situation" would be for all workers to be vaccinated, to ensure workplace safety.

"Since we can't compel them until there's a law that would require that, the next best thing we can do on the part of the employer is to require them to undergo testing," Mr Bello said in an interview.

"This requirement is conditioned to the fact that we have available vaccines."

BLOOMBERG