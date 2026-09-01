Straitstimes.com header logo

UNHCR says it has no role in Malaysia’s planned repatriation of Myanmar refugees

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A logo is pictured on a banner at the UNHCR headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The UN refugee agency also warned that it remains unsafe for the refugees to return to Myanmar.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The UNHCR stated it is not involved in Malaysia’s plan to repatriate 1,476 Myanmar refugees on Sept 29, warning that returning to Myanmar is unsafe due to ongoing conflict.
  • Malaysia’s Home Ministry claims the repatriation is voluntary and has finalised the first phase, with plans to repatriate 5,000 Rohingya refugees amid local tensions.
  • UNHCR emphasises that refugee return must be voluntary, safe, and dignified, urging authorities to consider protection needs before any return to Myanmar.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – The UN refugee agency said on Sept 1 that it was not involved in Malaysia’s planned repatriation of Myanmar refugees and warned that it remained unsafe for them to return to the war-torn country.

Malaysia’s Home Ministry said last week that it had finalised the first phase of a voluntary repatriation programme that would see 1,476 refugees returned to Myanmar on Sept 29.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had earlier said Myanmar had agreed to take 5,000 Rohingya, amid rising tensions over the refugees within local communities in Malaysia.

The UNHCR said the ongoing armed conflict and violence across Myanmar meant there could not be a safe, dignified and sustainable voluntary return of refugees.

“Under customary international law – a binding obligation on all states – no one should be sent to a country where their rights or freedoms may be at risk,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

“Any refugee return must be voluntary, based on an informed decision, and take place in conditions of safety and dignity,” it added.

“UNHCR urges that careful consideration be given to the protection needs of all those concerned before they are returned to Myanmar and stands ready to engage with relevant authorities on protection safeguards.”

A Home Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the UNHCR statement, referring to its earlier remarks that the repatriation process was voluntary.

Thousands of refugees have fled Myanmar since a 2021 military coup that sparked a nationwide civil war.

As at February, Malaysia had around 193,800 refugees from Myanmar of various ethnicities, including Rohingya and Chin, according to UNHCR data.

Activists, however, say many more remain unregistered.
REUTERS

More on this topic
Malaysia foreign minister calls for review of UN refugee agency’s presence: State media reports
Malaysian authorities release over 100 Rohingya refugees from detention
See more on

Myanmar

Malaysia

Anwar Ibrahim

Refugees and asylum seekers

UN

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.