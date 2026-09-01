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UNHCR says it has no role in Malaysia’s planned repatriation of Myanmar refugees

The UN refugee agency also warned that it remains unsafe for the refugees to return to Myanmar.

KUALA LUMPUR – The UN refugee agency said on Sept 1 that it was not involved in Malaysia’s planned repatriation of Myanmar refugees and warned that it remained unsafe for them to return to the war-torn country.

Malaysia’s Home Ministry said last week that it had finalised the first phase of a voluntary repatriation programme that would see 1,476 refugees returned to Myanmar on Sept 29.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had earlier said Myanmar had agreed to take 5,000 Rohingya, amid rising tensions over the refugees within local communities in Malaysia.

The UNHCR said the ongoing armed conflict and violence across Myanmar meant there could not be a safe, dignified and sustainable voluntary return of refugees.

“Under customary international law – a binding obligation on all states – no one should be sent to a country where their rights or freedoms may be at risk,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

“Any refugee return must be voluntary, based on an informed decision, and take place in conditions of safety and dignity,” it added.

“UNHCR urges that careful consideration be given to the protection needs of all those concerned before they are returned to Myanmar and stands ready to engage with relevant authorities on protection safeguards.”

A Home Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the UNHCR statement, referring to its earlier remarks that the repatriation process was voluntary.

Thousands of refugees have fled Myanmar since a 2021 military coup that sparked a nationwide civil war.

As at February, Malaysia had around 193,800 refugees from Myanmar of various ethnicities, including Rohingya and Chin, according to UNHCR data.

Activists, however, say many more remain unregistered.

REUTERS