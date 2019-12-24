'Uncooperative' foreign country blocking return of Jho Low: Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR • The lack of sincerity by the authorities of the country that Low Taek Jho - the alleged mastermind behind the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal - is allegedly hiding in is making it hard to get him back, says Malaysia's national police chief.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that his outreach to his counterpart in the country over the fugitive businessman, also known as Jho Low, has been "disappointing".

"We wrote to the foreign authority a few times and even met them, but they have not been sincere with us.

"We told them that we had information that Jho Low was in their country, but they refused to acknowledge the fact," he told a press conference after an event in Kuala Lumpur.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid described the effort in seeking cooperation from the other country as akin to "clapping with one hand".

"I am extremely disappointed with their lack of cooperation. I don't rule out the possibility that (if they seek our cooperation), they will be accorded the same treatment," he warned.

However, the police chief remained coy when asked to identify the country he was talking about.

"We have an extradition agreement with the other country, but they deny that Jho Low is even there.

"We have documents and records of his travels. We get better cooperation from other foreign agencies," he said.

Bringing in Low to face criminal charges in Malaysia would be a major step in the country's renewed investigation into troubled state fund 1MDB, which saw more than US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) allegedly misappropriated from its coffers.

The police have declined to say where they suspect Low to be located, or from which authorities they are seeking cooperation, while ruling out the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Abdul Hamid added that the Malaysian police have also obtained intelligence that Low tried to purchase a few assets, including some in Cyprus.

"I vow to never give up in my efforts to bring him (Low) to justice. We will also double our efforts to seize assets and items purchased using stolen funds," he said.

Mr Abdul Hamid added that Low's case is a matter of crime and not about politics.

"Given the advanced technology that law enforcement agencies have, it is almost impossible for any criminal to hide," he said.

Low recently struck a deal with the US Department of Justice to return almost US$1 billion worth of assets to resolve forfeiture cases linked to him. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, BLOOMBERG