The United Nations General Assembly voted on a resolution that called for an arms embargo on Myanmar and the military to release Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and other imprisoned civilian leaders. Asean was split over the resolution.
Myanmar
UN wants Suu Kyi freed
- Published35 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'UN wants Suu Kyi freed'. Subscribe