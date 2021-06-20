Myanmar

UN wants Suu Kyi freed

  • Published
    35 min ago

The United Nations General Assembly voted on a resolution that called for an arms embargo on Myanmar and the military to release Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and other imprisoned civilian leaders. Asean was split over the resolution.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'UN wants Suu Kyi freed'. Subscribe
Topics: 