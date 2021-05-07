UN urged to impose arms embargo on Myanmar's military

NEW YORK • About 200 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have called on the United Nations Security Council to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar's military junta.

The call comes despite opposition from China - the junta's main backer - and Russia, which both hold veto-wielding power on the council, to any sanctions amid the months-long crisis in the country.

"No government should sell a single bullet to the junta," the NGOs said in a joint statement. "Imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar is the minimum necessary step the Security Council should take in response to the military's escalating violence."

Since the junta took power on Feb 1, ousting the civilian government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, several groups have called in vain for an arms embargo.

Court proceedings for the deposed leader have been repeatedly postponed by the military government.

On Monday, China's UN envoy Zhang Jun again told reporters diplomacy was the way forward, and that efforts by Asean to find a solution should be supported.

Amnesty International senior UN advocate Lawrence Moss said "mere condemnation by the international community has had no effect", and called for a "comprehensive global arms embargo".

In a separate statement, Human Rights Watch UN director Louis Charbonneau said: "The council's occasional statements of concern in the face of the military's violent repression of largely peaceful protesters are the diplomatic equivalent of shrugging their shoulders and walking away."

So far, more than 750 people have been killed in the unrest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE