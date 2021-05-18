UN to consider call for embargo on arms to Myanmar

NEW YORK • The United Nations General Assembly is set today to consider a draft non-binding resolution calling for "an immediate suspension" of the transfer of weapons to the military junta of Myanmar, a UN official said.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are non-binding but carry strong political significance. If an approval by consensus cannot be reached, then the full General Assembly - 193 member states - will vote on the measure.

Introduced by Liechtenstein, with support from the European Union, Britain and the United States, the measure will be considered at today's plenary meeting.

The draft resolution calls for "an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons, munitions and other military-related equipment to Myanmar", a UN spokesman told AFP on Sunday. "The meeting will be in-person."

The draft, which has been under negotiation for weeks, is co-sponsored by 48 countries, with South Korea the sole Asian country. It also calls on the military to "end the state of emergency" and immediately stop "all violence against peaceful demonstrators", as well as "immediately and unconditionally release President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi" and everyone who has been "arbitrarily detained, charged or arrested" since the Feb 1 coup.

The draft adds a call to "swiftly implement" a five-point consensus reached with leaders from the 10-country Asean on April 24, to "facilitate the visit" of the special UN envoy to Myanmar, and to provide "safe and unimpeded humanitarian access".

Several non-governmental organisations have long been calling for an arms embargo on Myanmar. Since Feb 1, the Security Council has unanimously adopted four statements on Myanmar but each time, they have been watered down in negotiations, notably by Beijing.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's Miss Universe contestant Thuzar Wint Lwin used the pageant on Sunday to urge the world to speak out against the junta, whose security forces have killed hundreds of opponents since it seized power in the coup.

"Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," she said in a video message for the competition, where she was appearing in the finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can," she said.

Ms Thuzar Wint Lwin is among dozens of Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sports people who have voiced opposition to the coup.

She did not make it to the last round of the Miss Universe competition, but she won the award for Best National Costume.

Her costume was based on the ethnic costume of her Chin people from north-western Myanmar, where fighting has raged in recent days between the army and anti-junta militia fighters. As she paraded with her national costume, she held up a placard that said "Pray for Myanmar".

