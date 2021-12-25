UN seeks $136m in aid for Typhoon Rai victims in Philippines

UNITED NATIONS • The United Nations has kicked off a campaign to raise more than US$100 million (S$136 million) in aid for victims of Typhoon Rai, which ravaged the Philippines last week, the organisation's in-country coordinator said.

"Tomorrow, we'll be launching at the local level with the international community represented here in Manila" a presentation of the humanitarian needs and priority plan, Mr Gustavo Gonzalez told a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"The financial ask is US$106.5 million," he said.

The money will go towards helping the 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas, who are in dire need of health services, access to drinking water and sanitation facilities.

"There is momentum for full support," said Mr Gonzalez. "Now the challenge is that all of this announcement and solidarity is rapidly translated into concrete actions."

Super Typhoon Rai devastated parts of the Philippines one week ago, leaving at least 375 people dead - largely in the south and centre of the island chain. It destroyed homes, and knocked out power for many cities across the country.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE