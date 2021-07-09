UN rights expert urges sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas sector

GENEVA • A United Nations human rights investigator has called on countries to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector to cripple the junta that took power five months ago.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb 1, unleashing nationwide anger that quickly turned into protests and strikes that have been brutally suppressed by security forces, with nearly 900 killed.

"I am talking about economic pressure, cutting off the revenue that the military junta needs to continue its reign of terror. I'm talking about cutting access to weapons and dual-use technology," Mr Thomas Andrews, special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, told the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

"Oil-and gas-sector revenues are a financial lifeline for the junta and are estimated to be close to what is needed for the junta to maintain the security forces that are keeping them in power. They should be stopped," he said.

Mr Andrews, a former US congressman from Maine, called for the formation of an "Emergency Coalition for the People of Myanmar", essentially a group of states, that would also ban the export of arms to the military. "There needs to be pressure," he said.

Top UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet has urged Asean countries to launch a political dialogue with the military junta and the democratically elected leadership in Myanmar.

The UN must be allowed to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Myanmar, as agreed with the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), without it being "instrumentalised" by the military, she said.

Asean, of which Myanmar is a member, agreed on a five-point consensus with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in April, "but unfortunately the Myanmar military leadership have shown little sign of abiding by it", Ms Bachelet said.

"It is urgent for Asean to appoint a special envoy or team to get some kind of political dialogue underway. I encourage Asean to engage with the democratic leadership and civil society, not just the military front," Ms Bachelet said.

Meanwhile, Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor yesterday sold its Myanmar business, blaming the difficulties of operating under the military junta.

Telenor, one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar, sold its operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for US$105 million (S$142 million), announcing its retreat from a country that slid into chaos after a military coup in February.

"There are three reasons why we think a sale is necessary: it is the safety of our employees, but also the regulatory conditions and also that there is good compliance," Mr Sigve Brekke, Telenor's chief executive, told Reuters.

"When we wrote off the business in May, we felt we could still operate in the country, although it was challenging. But after that, it has worsened."

Myanmar's junta has banned senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms from leaving the country without permission and it is pressuring them to fully implement intercept technology that would let the authorities monitor users, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

Activists have expressed concern over the exit of Telenor, one of two foreign telecommunications operators present alongside Qatar's Ooredoo.

"We are mostly relying on Telenor," campaigner Thet Swe Win told Reuters.

"Most of the activists rely on it as a company which has respect for human rights. I hope that the new company will respect human rights as Telenor did in the past."

REUTERS