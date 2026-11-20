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More than a million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, most having fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh – The head of the United Nations General Assembly urged Myanmar on Nov 20 to bring home hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, a day after a landmark genocide ruling.

“Myanmar must bring the Rohingya home,” Khalilur Rahman told thousands of refugees gathered at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh, a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its judgment against Myanmar.

“A judgment on paper is not justice in life – now it must be given effect,” Rahman said, calling for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of those displaced by Myanmar’s actions.

More than a million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, most having fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar.

The ruling marked the first time in the ICJ’s 80-year history that it had found a state responsible for genocide, a victory for the mostly Muslim minority’s long campaign for justice.

Hundreds of Rohingya watched the proceedings on a giant screen in Cox’s Bazar on Nov 19 , with many breaking down in tears as the verdict was announced.

“I call upon Myanmar to fulfil these obligations in good faith, comply with international law and demonstrate that it can give meaningful action to the court’s provisions,” Rahman said.

“The international community also has a major responsibility to ensure implementation – we must act together to press for full compliance,” he added. “Only then will the judgment make a difference in the lives of the Rohingya.”

‘Road home’

Rahman, who is also Bangladesh’s foreign minister, urged that aid to the refugees continue, but said Dhaka cannot be expected to shoulder the cost alone.

“The international community, particularly development partners, must scale up funding for the humanitarian response in these camps,” he said.

Refugee Amanullah, 61, walked from his camp holding the hands of his two young grandchildren, keen for them to witness what he described as a historic moment.

“These children were born in the camps of Cox’s Bazar. I tried to make the children understand that they are not Bengalis, but Rohingya,” he told AFP, using only one name.

“So I brought them with me to join this historic event.”

The boys, Mohammad Omar, six, and Mohammad Osman, four, wore T-shirts reading: “We are Rohingya, we exist, we resist, we hope.”

Rahman, a former Bangladeshi high representative on the Rohingya issue, called on Myanmar to investigate and prosecute those suspected of genocide, compensate victims and introduce safeguards to prevent further atrocities.

“Let history record that Nov 19, 2026, was the day the road home began for you,” he told the crowd. AFP