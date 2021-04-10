UN envoy will visit Asia to boost diplomatic efforts with Myanmar

YANGON • The United Nations' special envoy for Myanmar will embark on an Asian tour to step up diplomatic efforts to tackle the country's crisis, as the death toll from the junta's crackdown on dissent passed 600 yesterday.

The push by Ms Christine Schraner Burgener comes amid mounting international concern over events in Myanmar, which has been rocked by daily protests since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power on Feb 1.

Ms Burgener will start her trip in Thailand and will also visit China, though exact details for her trip have not been confirmed.

At least 614 civilians have been killed in the military's crackdown on protests and nearly 3,000 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.

There was more bloodshed early yesterday, with rescue workers reporting at least four people killed when security forces broke up protest barricades in the city of Bago, 65km north-east of Yangon.

UN rights officials say the military is increasingly using heavy weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns, as well as snipers.

The violent response has drawn intense international criticism and Washington on Thursday imposed another set of sanctions, this time on Myanmar's state gem company, as it seeks to deprive the junta of sources of income.

Ms Burgener wants face-to-face meetings with the generals but she has not received permission to visit Myanmar. She hopes to visit other member countries of Asean.

"(Ms Burgener) stands ready to resume dialogue with the military to contribute to a return to Myanmar's democratic path, peace and stability," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"A robust international response to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar (also) requires a unified regional effort involving neighbouring countries which can leverage influence towards stability."

An Asean summit on Myanmar is scheduled for the end of the month, but diplomats say the bloc is divided over the crisis.

"At one end, there are Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, who are in the mode of 'back off... it's a question of internal politics'," one diplomat said, while Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are open to a more active role for Asean.

The UN Security Council was yesterday set to meet informally to hear from Myanmar lawmaker Zin Mar Aung on behalf of the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), which represents the deposed civilian government.

The CRPH says it has amassed nearly 300,000 pieces of evidence showing rights abuses by the junta.

The military has choked off communications, throttling mobile data and imposing Internet shutdowns, while raiding newsrooms and arresting journalists.

Britain said it is willing to offer shelter to Myanmar's ambassador to London, Mr Kyaw Zwar Minn, after he was ousted from his embassy by pro-junta diplomats and had his posting terminated.

"I pay tribute to his courage and patriotism. We will support him to ensure his safety and security in the United Kingdom," Mr Nigel Adams, Britain's Foreign Office minister for Asia, tweeted.

Britain said it condemned the envoy's barring from the embassy on Tuesday, after which he was forced to sleep in his car overnight.

Meanwhile, at least six lawmakers from Myanmar are sheltering in India after fleeing their country amid fears they could be detained by the junta.

An Indian police official confirmed their presence and said they were among about 1,800 people who have crossed into India from Myanmar since late February, most of them taking refuge in the north-eastern state of Mizoram.

The lawmakers, from Myanmar's Chin and Sagaing regions, are members of state and federal legislatures, and from Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS