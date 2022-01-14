UN envoy calls for 'inclusive' Asean approach to Myanmar crisis

YANGON • A United Nations special envoy has urged South-east Asian countries to support international efforts to engage all sides in the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar, days after a top regional leader travelled there to meet its junta chief.

Dr Noeleen Heyzer, the Secretary-General's special envoy on Myanmar, held virtual talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the new chairman of Asean, and sought a collaborative effort in humanitarian aid and seeking progress on a stalled five-point peace plan, the UN said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Hun Sen visited junta chief Min Aung Hlaing last week, a move that rights groups said risked legitimising the military's coup last year and its crackdown on thousands of democracy activists and supporters of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government.

Myanmar has been in chaos for nearly a year, with the military suppressing protests and fighting on different fronts with ethnic minority armies and newly formed militias it calls "terrorists".

"The special envoy advocated confidence-building measures involving all stakeholders, in addition to ethnic armed organisations," the statement said of Dr Heyzer's discussion with Mr Hun Sen.

The conflict has caused discord within Asean over how to deal with Myanmar, which saw its top general shut out of Asean meetings over a failure to honour peace commitments. An envoy from previous Asean chair Brunei made meeting all stakeholders a precondition for visiting Myanmar, which the junta rejected.

Dr Heyzer urged Cambodia's incoming Myanmar envoy Prak Sokhonn to work with her and the international community on "a coordinated strategy towards creating an enabling environment for inclusive dialogue".

"She emphasised solutions needed to derive from engaging directly with and listening carefully to all those affected," the statement said.

REUTERS