UN chief warns against appeasement, even as ASEAN mulls renewed engagement with Myanmar

MANILA – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called Myanmar’s worsening humanitarian crisis “intolerable”, warning that violence and human rights abuses must end even as ASEAN considers a gradual restoration of the country’s political representation at high-level meetings.

More than 16 million in Myanmar need humanitarian assistance, while over four million have been displaced, Guterres told reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 16. He added that aerial bombardment has become the leading cause of civilian casualties in Myanmar.

At one of his final major diplomatic events before his term ends in December, Guterres said: “An intolerable humanitarian crisis is still unfolding in Myanmar. The violence must stop. Impunity must end, and humanitarian assistance must flow to people in need, irrespective of territorial control, immediately and unconditionally.”

His remarks came after South-east Asian leaders agreed to pursue a calibrated approach towards restoring Myanmar’s political representation, provided that there is sustained progress towards ending violence and implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) . Myanmar has been barred from sending political representatives to ASEAN summits and foreign ministers’ meetings since the 2021 coup in the South-east Asian country of about 51.3 million.

ASEAN drew up the 5PC in April 2021, calling for, among other things, an immediate end to violence and the launch of constructive dialogue among all parties, with ASEAN offering mediation and humanitarian assistance.

Asked whether ASEAN’s new approach could help break the five-year diplomatic deadlock, Guterres cautioned that efforts to engage Myanmar’s military-backed leadership should not come at the expense of accountability.



“Engagement is not appeasement,” he said.



He stressed that human rights violations must end, humanitarian access must be granted and those arbitrarily detained must be released.

Calibrated, step-by-step approach

On Nov 15, Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said that ASEAN leaders had agreed to pursue a “calibrated engagement, step-by-step and progress-based approach” towards restoring Myanmar’s political representation.



She said the first test would be whether Myanmar could demonstrate progress in implementing the 5PC, especially its demand for an end to violence.



“Right now, there’s still certain bombings and displacement of Myanmar people,” she told reporters.

The latest ASEAN decision on Myanmar reflects an attempt to reconcile members pushing for greater engagement with those wary of making concessions to the country’s military-backed leadership.

But analysts warned against prematurely restoring its political representation without securing meaningful progress on the ground.

“Political acceptance should follow progress, not precede it. If ASEAN restores Myanmar’s full political participation without securing concessions, it risks giving away one of its few remaining bargaining chips,” Simon Tay, chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told The Straits Times.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told fellow ASEAN leaders on Nov 15 that Myanmar’s eventual return to full political participation at ASEAN summits must be accompanied by tangible progress in humanitarian assistance, dialogue and reducing violence.



He acknowledged that not all violence was within the Myanmar government’s control, as some attacks were carried out by ethnic armed organisations, but stressed that its forces must refrain from committing violence.



“We also want to make sure that there should not be any violence committed by the Myanmar government,” PM Wong said.

A compromise amid divisions

ASEAN members have differed over how far to engage Myanmar’s military-backed leadership, with Thailand pushing for its foreign minister to be allowed to attend high-level ASEAN meetings.



The Manila decision appears to offer a middle ground, maintaining restrictions while establishing a conditional path towards restoring political participation.



It also encourages individual ASEAN members to pursue constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders, in consultation with the ASEAN chair.

Moe Thuzar, senior fellow and Myanmar Studies Programme coordinator at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said the latest decision represented a diplomatic compromise rather than a fundamental rethink.



“ASEAN decisions are the product of negotiated compromise, which is presented as consensus once an agreed position has been reached,” she told ST.

She said the latest position balanced continuity in ASEAN’s collective stance with the different approaches taken by individual member states.

Tay similarly cautioned that warmer bilateral ties with Myanmar did not automatically change ASEAN’s collective position, which would still require consensus.

“There is room for both good cop and bad cop within ASEAN, provided these different approaches remain within the 5PC framework. Otherwise, Myanmar could simply play one against the other,” he said.

Thuzar said engaging different parties in Myanmar was not a new strategy, but had long been part of ASEAN’s efforts to facilitate inclusive dialogue.



She pointed to findings from ISEAS’ annual State of South-east Asia survey, which have consistently shown that engaging all stakeholders to build trust is the most preferred regional approach towards addressing the crisis.



Guterres said the UN had never opposed engaging parties involved in the conflict, noting that its special envoy, Julie Bishop, had maintained contact with different stakeholders.



He said his envoy would continue working with ASEAN to identify a path towards ending the violence and facilitating inclusive dialogue.

Singapore inherits the challenge

The Manila decision places greater emphasis on continuity between successive ASEAN chairs, including further discussions on appointing a longer-term special envoy for Myanmar.



Under the current system, ASEAN’s special envoy is appointed under each annual chairmanship.



The Philippines has pursued diplomatic engagement and humanitarian initiatives under Lazaro, who also serves as ASEAN’s special envoy on Myanmar.



Singapore, which takes over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, will inherit the task of translating the Manila decision into concrete diplomatic progress.

Thuzar said this would require clearer benchmarks for measuring developments in Myanmar, including sustained reductions in violence and improved humanitarian access.



“A progress-based approach is premised on what and how progress can be measured,” she said.

Tay proposed three possible benchmarks: securing regular ASEAN access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners; obtaining commitment from Myanmar’s military-backed government to cease violence in areas where it claims control and has held elections; and prioritising humanitarian assistance along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

He said: “These suggested interim goals may seem unrealistic given the present attitude of the MAH (Min Aung Hlaing) administration, which seems to reject the 5PC altogether. But ASEAN needs to find a middle path, and the MAH administration needs to show commitment to make progress.”