Myanmar

UN chief vows to exert pressure

  • Published
    1 hour ago

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would do everything in his power to pressure Myanmar and "make sure that this coup fails", following the military's takeover on Monday. But the 15-member UN Security Council has so far been unable to agree on a common statement about the coup.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2021, with the headline 'UN chief vows to exert pressure'.
