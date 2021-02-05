UN chief vows to do all he can to ensure Myanmar coup fails

UNITED NATIONS • United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would do everything in his power to pressure Myanmar and "make sure that this coup fails".

Myanmar plunged back into direct military rule on Monday when soldiers detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders in a series of dawn raids, ending the country's brief experiment with democracy.

"We will do everything we can to mobilise all the key actors and international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to make sure that this coup fails," Mr Guterres said in a conversation with The Washington Post on Wednesday.

"After elections that I believe took place normally and after a large period of transition, it is absolutely unacceptable to reverse the results of the elections and the will of the people."

When asked about the indictment of Ms Suu Kyi, 75, Mr Guterres said that "if we can accuse her of something, (it) is that she was too close to the military, is that she protected too much the military".

He added: "I hope that democracy will be able to make progress again in Myanmar, but for that, all the prisoners must be released, the constitutional order must be re-established," he added.

The UN chief also lamented that the Security Council has been unable to agree on a common statement about Myanmar's coup, following an emergency meeting initiated by Britain.

According to a draft text proposed at the beginning of the week for negotiation and obtained by Agence France-Presse, the Security Council would express its deep concern over the coup and condemn it, and would demand that the military "immediately release those unlawfully detained".

The council would also demand that the one-year state of emergency be repealed.

As at Wednesday evening, according to diplomats, negotiations were continuing between the 15 council members, particularly with China and Russia, which on Tuesday blocked the adoption of the statement.

Meanwhile, the White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup is a priority, and Washington is conducting a review of possible sanctions in response. The United States has condemned the coup.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing: "I don't have an exact timeline for you, but it is a priority. And certainly reviewing our sanctions authorities, and seeing where there is action to take there, is something the team is focused on."

Myanmar police have filed charges against the ousted Ms Suu Kyi of illegally importing communications equipment, and she will be detained until Feb 15 for investigations, according to a police document.

The military takeover cut short Myanmar's long transition to democracy and drew condemnation from the US and other Western countries.

Separately, in Mandalay city yesterday, a group of protesters waved banners and chanted anti-coup slogans in the first such street protest against this week's army takeover, images on social media showed.

A video on Facebook showed around 20 people outside Mandalay Medical University. One banner read: "People protest against military coup". "Our arrested leaders, release now, release now," the protesters chanted.

The junta has a history of bloody suppression of street protests in Myanmar.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday evening that the nation will continue diplomatic ties with all countries, with its non-aligned foreign policy remaining unchanged, the military-run Myawady TV announced.

The army has also appointed four new ministers, for a total of 18 positions so far.

In addition to Ms Suu Kyi, former president Win Myint was also charged, but for breaching the natural disaster management law over an election campaign rally that police say violated Covid-19 restrictions. He faces the same penalty.

Their National League for Democracy lawmakers have released a statement demanding the immediate release of the two, recognition of the 2020 election results and the removal of all barriers to holding a new parliamentary session.

On Wednesday, the Yangon Stock Exchange resumed trading for the first time since the coup, while businesses largely remain open. Still, there are concerns that the coup may prompt foreign investors to halt operations or pull out from the country entirely.

