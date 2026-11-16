Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

UN chief backs engagement with Myanmar but ‘violence needs to stop’

MANILA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed support on Nov 16 for fresh diplomatic efforts to engage with Myanmar’s post-coup government, but said that “violence needs to stop”.

Guterres made the remarks in Manila, where ASEAN leaders agreed on Nov 15 to pursue a “calibrated engagement” with the war-torn country.

Myanmar has been excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings since a military junta seized power in a coup in 2021, but the regional bloc is seeking a path towards normalising diplomatic relations.

“We have never opposed the idea that it is always necessary to engage with whoever is involved in a conflict,” Guterres told a press conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

While “engagement is not appeasement”, Guterres said the “intolerable violations of human rights in Myanmar” must end.

“Violence needs to stop, humanitarian access needs to be granted, and all those arbitrarily detained must be immediately released,” Guterres said.

“And these are the conditions that could allow for what everybody should will (to happen), which is that Myanmar will find a way to move... to a true democratic situation.”

Thailand has been leading efforts to normalise relations with Myanmar since coup leader Min Aung Hlaing was installed as civilian president in 2026 following elections dismissed by monitors as a charade.

Bangkok has called for a “calibrated engagement” in an effort to implement ASEAN’s long-languishing five-point plan to end the war between the military and a coalition of pro-democracy rebels and ethnic minority armed groups.

ASEAN leaders adopted that language on Nov 15 in calling for the pursuit of “a calibrated engagement with Myanmar through a phased and progress-based approach”, according to the joint statement.

Guterres’s remarks came as the UN’s International Court of Justice prepares to rule on whether Myanmar committed genocide against its marginalised Muslim Rohingya minority. AFP