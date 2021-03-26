Umno's weekend assembly set to shake up Malaysian politics

Beset by a year of growing fissures, Malaysia's biggest political party Umno faces a reckoning at this weekend's annual general assembly, a meeting that will have ramifications for the country's political future.

Twice delayed since December due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the gathering is likely to see party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's faction push forward a resolution to formally break ties with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.