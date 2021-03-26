For Subscribers
News analysis
Umno's weekend assembly set to shake up Malaysian politics
Party chief's camp likely to push for break with PM's Bersatu, leading to split in Malay vote
Beset by a year of growing fissures, Malaysia's biggest political party Umno faces a reckoning at this weekend's annual general assembly, a meeting that will have ramifications for the country's political future.
Twice delayed since December due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the gathering is likely to see party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's faction push forward a resolution to formally break ties with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.