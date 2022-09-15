Umno's top 5 to discuss Malaysia's polls date soon, PM says

GEORGE TOWN - There is still time to hold Malaysia's next general election this year, although it is already September and near the rainy season, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said on Tuesday that there is still a small window to hold the polls but this would depend on the top five leaders of Umno, Malaysia's biggest party which leads the government coalition.

"Every decision will be made by the Umno top five," Datuk Seri Ismail said. He was referring to the collective decision to be made by Umno president Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, and the three vice-presidents - Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Mahdzir Khalid and PM Ismail himself.

The premier was asked whether it was already too late in the year to hold the 15th general election, which must be held by September next year.

Mr Ismail said the meeting of the top five Umno leaders would be held as soon as possible.

Datuk Seri Mohamad, the Umno No. 2, said recently that Mr Ismail had indicated that the general election would be held this year.

Malaysia's budget for next year will be unveiled in Parliament on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than in previous years, heating up speculation that the national polls would be held after the budget's tabling.

Umno's top leaders including Zahid and Mr Mohamad have been pushing for the elections to be held this year, but Mr Ismail has been deflecting them, saying the economy must be made right after being hit badly by two years of Covid-19, and is now facing high inflation.

Previous general elections usually avoided the monsoon season, which starts in November and would last until February or March. The rainy season often brings heavy flooding to the East Coast states like Kelantan and Terengganu. Eight of the 11 Peninsular Malaysia states suffered floods in late November last year to January this year, including devastating floods in parts of Selangor state.

On budget 2023, Mr Ismail remained coy about who would table it, saying: "Wait until Oct 7." The Finance Minister usually presents the annual budget, but there is talk that he is planning to table it as it would contain many election goodies.

