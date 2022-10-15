News analysis

Umno's snap polls gamble said to be a high-risk strategy

Leslie Lopez
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - The highly criticised move by Umno to bulldoze the dissolution of Parliament that has paved the way for Malaysia's national polls in November is one of the biggest gambles the party has taken in more than six decades.

The party leadership under president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is hoping its campaign platform of restoring stability in Malaysia's messy political landscape will help Umno re-establish its primacy, with party officials predicting winning at least 60 seats in the 222-member Parliament.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2022, with the headline Umno's snap polls gamble said to be a high-risk strategy.

