Umno's snap polls gamble a high-risk strategy: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR - The highly criticised move by Umno to bulldoze the dissolution of Parliament that has paved the way for Malaysia's national polls next month is one of the biggest gambles the party has taken in more than six decades.

The party leadership under president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is hoping that its upcoming campaign platform of restoring stability in Malaysia's messy political landscape will help Umno re-establish its primacy, with party officials predicting winning at least 60 seats in the 222-member Parliament.