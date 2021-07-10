Umno's move against Malaysian PM not a power grab, says Zahid

Umno chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday insisted the party's decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was not a power grab, but a move to address the government's mishandling of Malaysia's Covid-19 pandemic that continues to see record high cases despite a nationwide lockdown.

The former deputy premier pointed out that total cases "are nearing a million and the utilisation of ICU (intensive care unit) beds has nearly hit full capacity".

He said in a Facebook post: "The result is a declining economy. Many have lost their source of income. Yet, the pandemic continues to surge. More lives are lost. There is not even a hint it will ease. Does Umno not know of this? Umno understands all this. Umno knows the people cannot bear it anymore. The nation must recover immediately."

Umno, which has 38 MPs, is the largest party in Tan Sri Muhyiddin's ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) and is represented by 17 ministers and deputy ministers.

The party's announcement on Thursday urging Mr Muhyiddin to resign over alleged failures of his government has come under growing criticism, even from its allies in the once dominant Barisan Nasional coalition.

Both the Malaysian Chinese Association and Malaysian Indian Congress have said they will still support the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Umno itself appears to be split, with senior lawmakers continuing to claim that the lion's share of its MPs remain steadfast to the PN administration, in order to focus on tackling the country's deadliest coronavirus wave.

Zahid, who is facing dozens of graft charges brought after the party lost the 2018 election, noted that "Umno has been accused of playing politics... speaking like the opposition and acting on the president's personal agenda".

"It is completely untrue that Umno's decision (on Thursday) was due to a thirst for power. If that were so, it would be better to cling on to power now. Umno cannot be the 'pak sanggup' (enabler) for the PN government's failures."

Zahid's ally - former prime minister Najib Razak, who is appealing against a graft conviction in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal - also alleged yesterday that "the PN government's handling of Covid-19 has gotten worse, with various mistakes being repeated even though it is obvious these huge errors will block an election... it is as if these mistakes were done on purpose".

But the Muhyiddin administration continued to operate as normal yesterday, despite continued uncertainty over its legitimacy.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob clocked into the Deputy Prime Minister's Office, having been promoted by Mr Muhyiddin on Wednesday.

Mr Muhyiddin had on the same day promoted another Umno veteran, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, to senior minister for foreign affairs and assigned him Datuk Seri Ismail's former security cluster portfolio, which focuses on the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves were widely seen as undermining Zahid's faction in Umno, as the two promoted ministers are part of a rival faction in Umno comprising lawmakers who want to stay in government until fresh polls can be held. The "remain" camp claims their numbers range from 30 to 32 MPs.

Nevertheless, Mr Muhyiddin's detractors say Umno's withdrawal of support could still leave him shy of a parliamentary majority.

The reopening of the Lower House on July 26 could test this, but critics have pointed out how the stated agenda leaves out significant debates on the government's Covid-19 response and the state of emergency that expires on Aug 1.

The five-day sitting is set to see a briefing on the National Recovery Plan for lawmakers, as well as amendments to allow for hybrid meetings in the future, while emergency ordinances will only be "laid before the House", meaning they will be tabled for elected representatives to study before debate at a yet-to-be specified date.