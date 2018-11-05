Umno's Khairy and Lokman lock horns on Twitter

PETALING JAYA • A Twitter spat has erupted between former Malaysian minister Khairy Jamaluddin and fellow Umno member Lokman Adam, prompting a flurry of excitement on the local social media scene.

It all started when Umno Supreme Council member Lokman responded to Mr Khairy's tweet, which shared a video clip of Mr Khairy's exchange with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on keeping the now-abolished goods and services tax (GST) at a lower rate instead of introducing the new sales and services tax.

Mr Khairy's tweet, which was posted on July 31 and remains pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline, went on to say that the Finance Ministry admits GST is better, yet says it must go because it is an election promise: "Political populism wins over sound economic policy."

To this, Datuk Lokman said: "With this kind of finger pointing attitude, don't ever dream that you can ever become the president of Umno."

It remains unclear why Mr Lokman chose to reply to that specific tweet last Saturday night given that it was posted over three months ago.

Mr Khairy, the MP for Rembau, did not take long to respond. "You better pray I don't become president of Umno. First thing I'll do is sack you for having the IQ of a carrot," he tweeted back at Mr Lokman yesterday.

Mr Lokman has led demonstrations in support of former and current Umno presidents Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, respectively. They both face criminal charges over corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Mr Khairy, formerly the minister for youth and sports, ran for the post of president against Zahid in the June party elections, and lost.

Twitter users could not contain their amusement and tagged both political personalities in GIFs related to the exchange, such as a carrot being chopped with the caption: "How KJ destroyed Lokman."

Twitter user @Play3r_two chimed in with a joke that soon went viral on the thread of replies to Mr Khairy's tweet: "And thus Lobakman Adam was born." Lobak is the Malay word for carrot.

Mr Lokman had earlier also responded to Mr Khairy's tweet on why the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) lost to Pakatan Harapan in the May general election. Mr Khairy had said: "We lost because of 1MDB. The end."

Mr Lokman tweeted back: "What to do, at that time @NajibRazak had a stupid youth chief that never make any attempt to study about 1MDB and explain it to the public. He only knows how to choose the right colours of his socks."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK