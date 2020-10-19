Umno Youth chief calls for ceasefire amid tussle for posts in Malaysia's ruling alliance

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The chief of Umno Youth has called for a political ceasefire amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, and for politicians to focus instead on national reconciliation.

The wing's head, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the current Covid-19 situation is troubling as cases have continued to spike while the economy is shrinking, and this has affected the livelihood of the people.

"Don't let us be punished by the people who are sick and tired of the attitude of politicians who continue to fight over political issues of power endlessly," Mr Asyraf said.

"It's the right time for politicians, despite their political parties, to hold a political ceasefire in order to think of the best solutions for the welfare of the people.

"Maybe this is the best time for all parties to set aside their differences and give focus to a National Reconciliation agenda," he said in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 19).

He made the call amid a jockeying for posts in the seven-month ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He did not say what he meant by the reconciliation agenda.

Umno leaders are pushing for new terms to remain in PN, and has threatened the collapse of the government if Tan Sri Muhyiddin fails to meet these demands.

A senior Umno leader said the party wants the deputy prime minister's post and other senior Cabinet positions.

Its call was made following opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim's audience with the King last week, where he claimed to have a "formidable" majority of MPs behind him to form a new government and becoming the new prime minister.

Meanwhile a senior Umno leader and a Cabinet minister in the Muhyiddin administration said Malaysia should only hold a general election and picking a new prime minister, after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

Umno’s supreme council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa said in a tweet on Monday: “No need to think of a replacement for now... We are in consensus, help the government. When covid19 eases, immediately dissolve Parliament and leave it to the public... Give chance for PM to save the country and public lives first.”

He was responding to news that the political party of ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad, Pejuang, has nominated the 95-year old statesman as the candidate to replace PM Muhyiddin.

Umno, its ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Tan Sri Muhyiddin's own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are set to meet later on Monday to discuss their cooperation under the Muafakat Nasional pact.

The Umno supreme council, its highest decision making body, is slated to meet on Tuesday to talk about the party's continued cooperation with PN.

Mr Asyraf said that "National Reconciliation" does not mean that each party has to disregard its political identities or its own party struggles.

"Instead, the National Reconciliation will allow political parties to temporarily suspend any dispute in terms of a power struggle," he said.

He added that efforts and resources should be mobilised together to come up with the best formula to help Malaysians who are suffering from the impact of Covid-19.

Malaysia hit a new record high of daily cases in the last two days, with 871 infections reported on Sunday.

Mr Asyraf said zooming in on reconciliation will show Malaysians that the leadership of PN, which comprises 12 political parties, is working to for its citizens in coping with their suffering and not focused on getting top posts.