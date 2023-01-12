Umno women’s wing urges status quo for party’s two top posts

KUALA LUMPUR - A movement is brewing in Malaysia’s oldest political party Umno to prevent a contest for the top two posts in the next party election that has to be held before May 19.

The head of Umno’s women’s wing has proposed that the top two posts of party president and deputy president not be contested, as time should be given to its key leaders – president Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan – to restore the party’s position in Malaysia’s political scene.

“Let us give them space and support to restore and empower Umno, for the political survival of the party and the country,” said Umno Wanita wing chief, Dr Noraini Ahmad, at the wing’s meeting on Thursday, held in conjunction with the Umno general assembly that kicked off on Wednesday.

Once the country’s most dominant party that ruled Malaysia for 60 years, Umno now holds just over 10 per cent of Parliament seats.

On Wednesday, Wangsa Maju division chief said 140 division chiefs have expressed solidarity and agreed that the posts of party president and deputy president should remain unchallenged. There are 191 divisions chiefs in Umno.

This comes after former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin publicly stated his intention to challenge Zahid, who is facing multiple graft charges in court, for the top party post again. Mr Khairy lost in his bid to become Umno president at its party election in 2018.

Wangsa Maju Umno division chief Mohd Shafie Abdullah said the party’s focus should be on strengthening its internal core to face the six state elections slated for 2023.

“In order to face six more state elections this year, we need a strong Umno, so we hope the president will take this view into account and that no top positions will be contested,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Citing concerns over more infighting, Mr Mohamad Hasan said he is ready to defend his deputy president post if challenged.

“However if possible, in the situation we are facing today where we have suffered a major defeat, it would be good if the president’s post and other positions are left uncontested,” he told reporters on Wednesday, after the Umno Wanita, Puteri and Youth wings’ assemblies kicked off.

Greeting Umno delegates in the front row as he arrived at the event hall on Thursday, Zahid stopped briefly to give Mr Khairy a firm handshake with a declaration: “Ready to fight.”

Mr Khairy – who was shunted from his three-term ward Rembau to contest – and lose – in Sungai Buloh in November’s general election – later said on Instagram: “This means he is ready to face any challengers, and the president is brave. I salute him.”

Referring to suggestions to leave the posts unchallenged, the former health minister called it “madness” for the party members to stop people from contesting.

However, Umno information chief Isham Jalil declared on Thursday that the party is open to any member contesting the top posts, including three vice-president positions, and that there are no plans to prevent a contest.