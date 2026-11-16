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With UMNO withdrawing support for rival Negeri Sembilan ruler, is the royal tussle winding down?

Negeri Sembilan chief minister Ismail Lasim said he had written to the palace to seek an audience to gain consent for the assembly to reopen on Nov 26.

KUALA LUMPUR – The seven-month constitutional crisis in Negeri Sembilan could be drawing to a close as chief minister Ismail Lasim’s government now affirms Muhriz Munawir as the central Malaysian state’s ruler.

The UMNO Menteri Besar – along with the 10 members of his state cabinet who were sacked by the ruler in September – wrote to the Conference of Rulers on Nov 10, withdrawing an earlier September letter stating that Muhriz’s cousin Nadzaruddin Ja’afar was the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar, or Yamtuan.

“Yes, I can confirm that I wrote to the Malay Rulers. The letter is self-explanatory. Those who have read it will understand (its contents),” Ismail told reporters on Nov 14, adding that he was confident this would lead to a resolution of the imbroglio.

This recognition comes even as the clock runs down to convene the state legislature to pass a state budget by the end of the year and avoid a government shutdown. The legislative assembly must be summoned by the ruler.

Ismail also said he had written to the palace to seek an audience to gain consent for the assembly to reopen on Nov 26.

UMNO won the Aug 1 snap polls, which it forced by pulling support for Aminuddin Harun – who hails from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition – accusing the then chief minister of interfering in royal affairs by refusing to affirm an April proclamation by four territorial chiefs removing Muhriz from the throne.

UMNO’s Barisan Nasional (BN) remains part of Anwar’s PH-led federal government and the two coalitions also control Perak, Pahang, Penang and Selangor together.

Roots of the royal showdown

The bruising crisis has damaged the constitutional monarchy and left Negeri Sembilan without a functioning administration since September when the UMNO-led state government decided to endorse the April proclamation by four territorial chiefs, known as Undang.

Muhriz retaliated against the state cabinet’s – known as the executive council or exco – endorsement of Nadzaruddin by sacking all 10 for breaking their oath of allegiance to him when they were sworn into office. Only Ismail, as chief minister, remains.

The state civil service has also abided by the federal government’s advice. The Attorney General has insisted that Muhriz was not removed according to the state constitution, which provides that a formal inquiry must be convened to establish if there is sufficient cause to elect a new Yamtuan.

The bureaucracy has also recognised the revocation of the exco appointments, leaving Ismail’s government paralysed for two months.

Three of these Undang have also been replaced since April by the elders of their own territories, changes recognised by the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU), the highest authority on royal issues and the state’s unique Adat Perpatih customs.

While the crisis brewed, the Conference of Rulers – bringing together Malaysia’s nine royal houses – postponed its June meeting amid uncertainty over the Negeri Sembilan throne.

Muhriz also chose to skip the October meet, even as his brother rulers still could not reach a consensus stance on the dispute.

Leadership future remains uncertain

However, sources close to several palaces told The Straits Times that the royals have pressed UMNO to bring the saga to a close as it has brought the institution into disrepute and was a point of contention among the rulers.

In a statement after their October meeting, the Malay Rulers warned against external interference and politicising the Negeri Sembilan crisis. They said irresponsible statements worsen the situation, confuse the public and tarnish the royal institution.

“UMNO is cognisant ahead of a general election expected next year that while it has a commanding majority in southern states like Johor and Melaka, its chief ministership in Pahang and Perak came after a hung assembly,” said one advisor to a ruler.

“In these states, and also Selangor where it aims to stage a comeback, it will likely be up to the respective Sultans to make the final decision on who will form government. This could also be the case when choosing the next prime minister.”

Nonetheless, despite Ismail’s volte-face, his grip on the chief ministership remains in the balance. UMNO’s national leaders remain unconvinced of his ability to helm the state government.

Meanwhile, former senior exco member Jalaluddin Alias, who remains Negeri Sembilan UMNO chief, is claiming the majority in the 36-strong state assembly support his leadership.

On Oct 16, Muhriz publicly rebuked Ismail at a mosque, refusing the menteri besar an audience.

“Why has he come today to see me? Until he retracts what he said earlier, go away. Don’t see me, I don’t want to see you. You understand? Am I the Yang di-Pertuan Besar or not? You said I am not,” Muhriz said in videos of the incident widely shared.