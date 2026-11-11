UMNO warns against protests over Najib’s conditional pardon

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UMNO president Zahid Hamidi said the party viewed the conditional pardon as an exercise of the King’s constitutional powers.

PETALING JAYA – UMNO warned that any protest against the conditional pardon granted to Najib Razak could be perceived as challenging the constitutional authority of the Malaysian King, Sultan Hassan Mohammed .

UMNO president Zahid Hamidi said the party viewed the conditional pardon, granted under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, as an exercise of the King’s constitutional powers and prerogative that all institutions and Malaysians must respect.

He said any action displaying elements of protest, including using the royal decree as justification for taking certain measures, could be interpreted as challenging the King’s authority and showing disloyalty to the institution.

“ UMNO will remain steadfast in defending the dignity and sovereignty of His Majesty and the institution of the Malay Rulers,” he said in a statement.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Malaysia is governed by the rule of law, and all legal processes conducted within the Federal Constitution’s framework must be upheld.

He added that it was the responsibility of every citizen to respect and defend the constitutional framework.

UMNO also expressed its gratitude to the King for the royal decree concerning the conditional pardon that led to Najib’s house arrest. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK