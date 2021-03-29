Umno wants to lead Malaysia, but who will lead Umno?

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno's general assembly has left the rank and file of Malaysia's grand old party believing it is on the cusp of returning to the dominance it considers a birthright, even if its shrunken Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition goes it alone at upcoming polls.

"Umno is like an elephant. But what is the point if not a single branch snaps when we enter the forest? If an elephant enters the forest, trees fall and it smashes everything," the party's deputy president Mohamad Hasan said in his winding-up speech at the meeting on Sunday (March 28).