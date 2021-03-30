Umno wants to lead, but who is leading Umno?

Umno's general assembly has left the rank and file of Malaysia's grand old party believing it is on the cusp of returning to the dominance it considers its birthright, even if its shrunken Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition goes it alone at upcoming polls.

"Umno is like an elephant. But what is the point if not a single branch snaps when we enter the forest? If an elephant enters the forest, trees fall and it smashes everything," the party's deputy president Mohamad Hasan said in his winding-up speech at the gathering on Sunday.