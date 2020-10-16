Umno wants deputy PM post, key ministerial positions in PM Muhyiddin's govt

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno should be given a deputy prime minister's post and more strategic ministerial positions in the Perikatan Nasional government (PN) as it is the biggest contributor of seats in Parliament, says a member of Umno's powerful supreme council.

"We contributed the highest number of seats in Parliament (to PN) so maybe the deputy prime minister post should be given to us," said Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman on Friday (Oct 16):

He said Umno has not been given the due recognition it deserves despite contributing equally to the formation of the governing coalition when the Mahathir Mohamad government collapsed at the end of February.

Umno has 39 MPs, the largest number of lawmakers in PN, which had 113 MPs in total when Parliament last sat in late-August.

Mr Tajuddin also said that Umno wants a Cabinet reshuffle that would give its leaders more "grassroots portfolios".

"Umno was given portfolios related to science, innovation and unity, where we cannot do much. We should have been given portfolios related to economics, commerce and agriculture instead," Mr Tajuddin said.

Umno also wants Tan Sri Muhyiddin to set up a presidential council so that the 12 parties in PN can give input on important policies, he said.

This is the first time that details of Umno's demands have been revealed. They follow Umno's shocking statement on Tuesday that it may pull out of PN, thus causing the collapse of the Muhyiddin administration, if the demands are not met.

"Umno is considering withdrawing support for PN and will present new conditions... to continue the political cooperation via a written agreement to be executed as soon as possible," said Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan on Tuesday.

Mr Muhyiddin, when he announced his PN Cabinet in March after being appointed prime minister on March 1, did not appoint a deputy prime minister.

He instead appointed four senior ministers under him. Two are from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which has 32 MPs.

The others are from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (18 MPs) and Umno (39 MPs). The move angered Umno.

Mr Muhyiddin has also indicated that when he is not around, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali - one of the four senior ministers and who is from Bersatu - will lead the weekly Cabinet meetings on Wednesdays.

Umno's Mr Tajuddin, in detailing what his party wanted from PM Muhyiddin, said that Mr Azmin and nine other MPs who left PKR to join PN were made Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers.

"Almost all of them were made ministers (and deputy ministers). Even PAS, which is a smaller party compared with Umno, was given important positions. This is causing dissatisfaction among Umno members.

Mr Tajuddin said that Umno was not after "power for the sake of power", but this was to enable the party to better serve the people.

He rejected claims that politicians are more preoccupied with politicking than the people.

"The government has announced a lot of assistance for the financially burdened and the unemployed amid this Covid-19 crisis.

"The politics does not interfere with the government's ability to service the people," he said.