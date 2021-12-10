Umno supreme council disappointed over Court of Appeal decision regarding Najib

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Umno Supreme Council has expressed its "disappointment" in the decision of the Court of Appeal in Kuala Lumpur to uphold former prime minister Najib Razak's conviction for misappropriating RM42 million (S$13.6 million) from SRC International.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, in a statement on Thursday (Dec 9), said the party hoped Najib's appeal at the Federal Court would receive a fair process, as many people were of the opinion that there were political motivations when several figures were hauled up to court following the 14th general election in 2018.

Datuk Seri Ahmad said this was among the decisions of the supreme council following a meeting chaired by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Wednesday night.

"The supreme council made several decisions in the meeting. Among these was to express disappointment in the decision for Najib's appeal.

"Umno believes that the judiciary system has to always uphold the highest principles of justice," said the statement.

On July 28, 2020, the High Court sentenced Najib to a total of 12 years in jail and a total fine of RM210 million after he was found guilty of seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of position.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed Najib's appeal and upheld his conviction and sentence in the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

After losing his appeal at the appellate court, Najib has now filed an appeal to the Federal Court.