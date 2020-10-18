Umno set for showdown talks as Malaysian PM Muhyiddin teeters on the brink

KUALA LUMPUR - Key meetings at the start of this week could determine whether Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remains in power, with his largest ally Umno set to decide on its threat to deprive the Malaysian prime minister of his razor-thin control of Parliament.

Monday (Oct 19) will see Umno, the premier's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) attempt to iron out differences using their pro-Malay Muslim platform Muafakat Nasional (MN).

The once-dominant Umno, which has chafed at playing second fiddle to Bersatu, will also hold a supreme council meeting on Tuesday. But it is yet to be seen if the party's top decision-making body will need to ratify whatever deal is struck at the MN showdown, which could include a Cabinet reshuffle.

With the crucial Budget 2021 to be tabled in Parliament in a fortnight, the nascent Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is running out of time to avoid collapse. This could result in a possible snap election in the midst of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Umno's political bureau, chaired by president Zahid Hamidi, decided last Tuesday it would seek better terms to remain in PN, a move that came just hours after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed to have the backing of over 120 MPs following an audience with the King.

Umno has 39 MPs, more than a third of the 113 in PN that gives it a slim majority in the 222-strong Parliament.

But backlash over a possible alliance with Datuk Seri Anwar, chief of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, and especially his largest ally, Democratic Action Party (DAP), has given Zahid's camp pause. The Chinese-dominated DAP is accused by not just Umno, but other Malay Muslim parties in PN of undermining the interests of the Malay majority.

PAS' leadership was among the first to chide Umno for undermining PN's stability after Zahid admitted last month that there were "many MPs" in the party who supported Mr Anwar.

"If this situation is true, it means Umno has not abided by the MN charter inked on Sept 14, 2019... with the objective to unite Muslims in the country and defeat PH," said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Ruling pact officials have revealed to The Straits Times that Zahid, the former deputy premier, is demanding a Cabinet reshuffle that enlarges Umno's role and for its ministers to be selected based on "the party hierarchy". They add that Zahid is seeking to restore his grip on the party, having seen his authority undermined by PM Muhyiddin since forming government in March.

The lion's share of Umno ministers appointed in March went to Zahid's rivals in the party and he was also embarrassed when forced to cede the Sabah chief ministership to Bersatu after they won the Sept 26 vote in the easternmost state last month.

"Party polls are due next year and there are several already eyeing Zahid's presidency," a source said.

Zahid also has to wrestle with a potential internal coup as Malaysia's longest-serving lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is offering himself as an interim premier until the next general election, due in 2023.

Official sources told The Straits Times that Zahid met Umno supreme council members individually on Thursday to cajole them to stick with him instead of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the party's advisory council chief.

After purported letters to the palace surfaced on Saturday (Oct 17), indicating Zahid and former premier Najib Razak - his predecessor as Umno chief - were throwing support behind Mr Anwar, the party leadership has made strident denials of any intention to cooperate with their long-time nemesis or DAP.

This softening stance came after Zahid met PAS counterpart Hadi Awang late Friday. With another meeting that includes Bersatu chief Muhyiddin taking place before the official MN showdown, it appears that PAS could be a crucial peacemaker between its two warring partners.

Said a top Bersatu official: "Umno is not concerned with clashing with Bersatu but it saw the damage of going up against PAS at the 2018 election. However, PAS sees Bersatu as a more amenable partner because their strongholds don't overlap, whereas Umno has traditionally laid claim to all states except for Sarawak."