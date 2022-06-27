Umno seeks united front as polls loom

Party leaders working to bridge the divide between the PWTC and Putrajaya clusters

After years of festering internal discord following Umno's shock election defeat in 2018, party leaders are working to bridge the divide between two main factions ahead of Malaysia's next general election.

Umno's most senior supreme council member Zambry Kadir told The Straits Times that a consultative committee, comprising members of the camps of both party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, have met twice since last month to hash out issues such as food security and cost of living.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline Umno seeks united front as polls loom.

