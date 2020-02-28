Umno sec-gen urges MPs to reject Parliament sitting, says it's unconstitutional

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Dewan Rakyat sitting on March 2 called by interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad should not be allowed to take place as it is unconstitutional, says Umno Secretary-General Annuar Musa.

Tan Sri Annuar said that as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has yet to make any announcement on what he has decided pertaining to the appointment of a new prime minister, it was not right for Tun Dr Mahathir to precede the King in this manner.

In a tweet on Friday (Feb 28), he added that all MPs from all parties "must say no to the March 2 sitting as announced by Dr Mahathir, as it is unconstitutional, procedurally improper and disrespectful to the King".

Annuar had said on Thursday that the Umno leadership at all levels had been directed not to speculate on the decision of the King and to show respect for the due process, according to the Constitution.

He added that the party intends to wait for the decision by the King on the matter.

Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will appoint a prime minister who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister on Feb 24 but the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in accepting his resignation, requested that he take on the role of interim prime minister until the premiership was clearly resolved.

In an unprecedented move, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met almost all MPs over two days to determine who commands the confidence of the majority.

Dr Mahathir, who had an audience with the Sultan Abdullah on Thursday, said the King had one-to-one interviews with all MPs. Despite that, there was no prime minister candidate with a distinct majority.

ALL MPs must say NO to 2nd feb special sitting as announced by IPM..it is unconstitutional,procedurely improper AND DISRESPECT TO YDPA.. — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) February 28, 2020

Related Story Malay rulers meeting at Istana Negara to resolve Malaysia's political turmoil

"And because there is no distinct majority, the King said the right forum would be the Dewan Rakyat.

"So the Dewan Rakyat will be called on March 2 in order to determine who has the majority support to become the next prime minister," he said.