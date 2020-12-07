Umno to continue working with its PN partners in Perak state

KUALA LUMPUR - The top leadership of Umno announced on Monday (Dec 7) evening that the party will continue to work with its two Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners in Perak state, amid turmoil in the state following last week's ouster of its menteri besar.

Umno made its decision after a meeting of its supreme council on Monday, effectively dousing speculation that the party might abandon PN in Perak to form a new state government with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) opposition coalition.

"The Umno supreme council meeting has discussed the political scenario in Perak.

"We decided that the Perak Perikatan Nasional that involves elected representatives from Umno, PAS and PPBM will continue to be defended," Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said in a brief statement after the meeting ended, as quoted by Malay Mail online news.

PN in Perak consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu or PPBM), Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Mr Faizal, who is from Bersatu, was forced to resign as the state's chief executive after most of Umno's 25 assemblymen joined PN legislators last Friday's vote of confidence.

In a secret ballot, Mr Faizal only garnered 10 votes, while 48 assemblymen - including 24 from Umno - voted against him in the 59-strong state assembly. One vote was spoilt.

Bersatu has five seats in Perak and PAS three.

The opposition PH coalition has a total of 24 seats, with all its assemblymen voting against Mr Faizal.

PH in Perak comprises the Democratic Action Party (16 seats), Datuk Seri Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (three) and Parti Amanah Negara (five).

Mr Anwar is the PH coalition's chief.

The two other seats in the Perak legislature are held by independent Gerakan party, and an independent lawmaker. Both supported PN previously.