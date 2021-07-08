Umno says govt has failed as it withdraws support

Umno, the biggest party in Malaysia’s ruling pact Perikatan Nasional, has resolved to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and called for the premier’s resignation.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said early today that Tan Sri Muhyiddin has failed to fulfil the conditions underlined by Umno when it backed him to become prime minister in March last year, namely to spearhead economic recovery and effectively handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said a new prime minister should be installed to manage the pandemic until an election can be called.

“This government has clearly failed in fulfilling the people’s aspirations,” Zahid said, pointing to prolonged lockdowns that have not been effective in curbing infections, and double standards in enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Umno made the resolution during a supreme council meeting that started late last night, hours after Mr Muhyiddin had promoted two Umno senior leaders in his Cabinet. Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed deputy prime minister, while Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was made senior minister for foreign affairs.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said yesterday that the appointments would assist the Prime Minister in administering the country and meeting the people’s needs during the current health and economic crisis.

Datuk Seri Ismail, Umno’s most senior figure in the Cabinet, would retain his existing post as defence minister, it added.

Mr Hishammuddin would also take over the security cluster portfolio, which deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, from Mr Ismail.

Malaysia’s King has been informed of both appointments, which take effect immediately, said the PMO.

Mr Ismail said his appointment is a responsibility that must be borne sincerely and expressed his gratitude to Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

“At the same time, I would like to express my gratitude to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for his support and that of the entire party leadership.

Thanks also to the MPs, leaders of political parties and all Malaysians,” he said in a statement.

Mr Hishammuddin said he would take on his new role to the best of his ability. “I believe that only with stability, unity and close cooperation from all parties can we come out of this crisis together,” he said in a Facebook post.

The move to elevate the two senior Umno lawmakers was seen by political observers as an attempt to influence the supreme council’s deliberations on whether to continue backing the government.

Mr Muhyiddin, who leads Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, will no longer command a majority in the 222-seat Parliament without the support of Umno’s 38 MPs.

A faction headed by Zahid had proposed that the party break away from PN. It has been speculated that Zahid plans to team up with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakatan Harapan coalition to form a new government.

A rival faction in Umno, which includes Mr Ismail and Mr Hishammuddin, preferred to keep the status quo and stay in power with PN until the next general election can be held, in line with the party’s resolution at its last general assembly.

“It is hoped that the two appointments will boost the Perikatan Nasional government’s ability, especially in facing the Covid-19 pandemic, and strengthen unity and cooperation among the parties that form the government,” said the PMO in its statement yesterday.