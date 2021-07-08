Umno quits govt, calls on PM Muhyiddin to resign

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced around 1am this morning that the biggest party in Malaysia's ruling pact Perikatan Nasional has withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and called for the premier's resignation.

At a virtual press conference, Zahid said Tan Sri Muhyiddin has failed to fulfil several requirements outlined by Umno when it backed him to become prime minister in March last year, namely to spearhead economic recovery and effectively handle the pandemic.

''Umno urges Muhyiddin to step down honourably and allow a new prime minister to be appointed for a temporary period,''

Zahid said after chairing a Supreme Council meeting last night that stretched into the early hours of today. Zahid's announcement came hours after Mr Muhyiddin named Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as his deputy, and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as senior foreign minister.